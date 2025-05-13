Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.