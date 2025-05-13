Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of TransMedics Group worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 218,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,603 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 371,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

