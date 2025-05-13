Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $22,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,506,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 799,798 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,146,000 after buying an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,031,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,121,000 after buying an additional 2,236,080 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

