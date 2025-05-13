Northern Trust Corp Buys 31,592 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of Federated Hermes worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 150,017 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

