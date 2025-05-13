Northern Trust Corp Buys 47,078 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of CONMED worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,046,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

