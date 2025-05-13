Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $24,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.