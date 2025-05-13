Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,519 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $20,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.1%

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $35.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.