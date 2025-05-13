Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 272.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,581. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 3.0%

ACHR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

