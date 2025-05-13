Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of VKTX opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

