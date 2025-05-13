Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Laureate Education worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

