Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 9.1%

PEB stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

