Northern Trust Corp Has $20.84 Million Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of National HealthCare worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NHC opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

