Northern Trust Corp Has $22.24 Million Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of MasterBrand worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

