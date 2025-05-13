Northern Trust Corp Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Wolverine World Wide worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

