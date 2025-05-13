Northern Trust Corp Has $22.61 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 106,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.74% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,485.80. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

