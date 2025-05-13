Northern Trust Corp Has $23.40 Million Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $23,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 4.7%

VRTS stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.