Northern Trust Corp Has $23.55 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.76%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

