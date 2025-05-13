Northern Trust Corp Has $24.40 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 1,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

