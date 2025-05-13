Northern Trust Corp Has $24.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 450.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

