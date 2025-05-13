Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

