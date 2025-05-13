Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STNG opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

