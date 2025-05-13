Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $23,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of PHIN opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.59.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.