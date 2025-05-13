Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 182,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PAG. Citigroup started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 3.9%

PAG stock opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.