Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,325 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $3,564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 60,871 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

