Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,458 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Boston Beer worth $24,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $339.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

