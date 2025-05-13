Northern Trust Corp Purchases 164,809 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,809 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 707,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 109,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,303,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

