Northern Trust Corp Purchases 29,808 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $142,752. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

