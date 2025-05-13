Northern Trust Corp Purchases 55,641 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $3,091,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,731 shares in the company, valued at $27,016,875.10. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,169 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

