Northern Trust Corp Purchases 81,735 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

