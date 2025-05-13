Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,626 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Talen Energy worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $239,984,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

