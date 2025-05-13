Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.