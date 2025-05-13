Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 23,470.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
LTC stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 117.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.
LTC Properties Profile
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
