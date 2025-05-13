Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Concentrix worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Concentrix by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Concentrix by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,280.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,628. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.