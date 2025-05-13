Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after acquiring an additional 384,285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Piedmont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 162,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

