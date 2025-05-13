Northern Trust Corp Sells 94,661 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Stewart Information Services worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

