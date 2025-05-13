Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,779.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 955,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 936,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 176,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

