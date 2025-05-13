NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 377,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,585 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,170,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,440,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,307 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,436,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $864,329,000 after purchasing an additional 894,080 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

