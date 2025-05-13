NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,253,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,664 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 8.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

