NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 206,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,325,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $160,951,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.