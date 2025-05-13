NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

