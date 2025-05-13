NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,307 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.1% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,440,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,436,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $864,329,000 after purchasing an additional 894,080 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 158,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

