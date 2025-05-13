Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.