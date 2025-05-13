Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average is $208.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

