Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

