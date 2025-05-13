PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,926 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,822,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 874,777 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,008,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,246,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PAGS opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.