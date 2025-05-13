Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,659 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,636,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,817,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

