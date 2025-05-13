Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $155,006.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,237.35. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,262 shares of company stock worth $10,408,152 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

