Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

