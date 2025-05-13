Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,044,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,123.24. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

