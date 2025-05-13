Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,109 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jamf were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after purchasing an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Jamf by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Jamf by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jamf by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,101.75. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $131,933.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This trade represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,739. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Up 5.6%

JAMF opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $167.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

